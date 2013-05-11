six4one is a six-piece musical group formed in November 2005 for the sole purpose of representing Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2006. The group is made up of six individuals who were chosen at a casting session, which took place from November 25–27, 2005. The group were not created as a long-term manufactured band, but instead as "six strong voices" who could collaborate at the contest, and then go their separate ways after the final.

Producer Ralph Siegel, along with the Swiss national broadcaster who decided on such a method to find the Swiss representatives, chose the members of the group from an undisclosed number of auditionees. The six that eventually represented Switzerland included Andreas Lundstedt of Alcazar fame, Tinka Milinović famous opera singer and TV star, and Claudia D'Addio the only Swiss-born member of the group and a former participant in the music-based reality show MusicStar.

six4one were guaranteed a place in the Eurovision final thanks to Vanilla Ninja's 8th place the year previous. The song was confirmed as being "If We All Give A Little" in early 2006, and was a slow, ballad-like pop song. However, the song ended initial enthusiasm tipping the group as amongst the favourites to win the contest, and after performing first in the final the group slumped to 17th place, receiving only 30 points in total (included one set of 12 points from Keith Camilleri's home country Malta).