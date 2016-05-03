Léopold SimoneauBorn 3 May 1908. Died 24 August 2006
Léopold Simoneau
1908-05-03
Léopold Simoneau Biography (Wikipedia)
Léopold Simoneau, CC CQ (May 3, 1916 – August 24, 2006) was a French-Canadian lyric tenor, one of the outstanding Mozarteans of his time. In 1959 he became the first recipient of the Calixa-Lavallée Award.
