Articolo 31Formed 1990. Disbanded 2005
Articolo 31
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/763ee036-b5ed-46fd-9dc5-22a5a7565bcc
Articolo 31 Biography (Wikipedia)
Articolo 31 was a band from Milan, Italy, formed in 1990 by J-Ax and DJ Jad, combining hip hop, funk, pop and traditional Italian musical forms. They are one of the most popular Italian hip hop groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Articolo 31 Tracks
Sort by
Come Una Pietra Scalciata (feat. Bob Dylan)
Articolo 31
Come Una Pietra Scalciata (feat. Bob Dylan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ftm42.jpglink
Come Una Pietra Scalciata (feat. Bob Dylan)
Last played on
Articolo 31 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist