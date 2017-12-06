Trixie SmithBorn 1895. Died 21 September 1943
Trixie Smith
1895
Trixie Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Trixie Smith (c.1885/1895 – September 21, 1943) was an African-American blues singer, recording artist, vaudeville entertainer, and actress. She made four dozen recordings.
Trixie Smith Tracks
My Man Rocks Me With One Steady Roll
My Daddy Rocks Me (No. 2)
