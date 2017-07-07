WavvesFormed 2008
Wavves
2008
Wavves Biography (Wikipedia)
Wavves is an American rock band based in San Diego, California. Formed in 2008 by singer-songwriter Nathan Williams (born June 12, 1986), the band also features Alex Gates (guitar, backing vocals), Stephen Pope (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Brian Hill (drums and backing vocals).
Wavves Tracks
King of the Beach
Wavves
King of the Beach
King of the Beach
Million Enemies
Wavves
Million Enemies
Million Enemies
Animal
Wavves
Animal
Animal
Daisy
Wavves
Daisy
Daisy
My Head Hurts
Wavves
My Head Hurts
My Head Hurts
Way Too Much
Wavves
Way Too Much
Way Too Much
california goths
Wavves
california goths
california goths
I Wanna Meet Dave Grohl
Wavves
I Wanna Meet Dave Grohl
I Wanna Meet Dave Grohl
Convertible Baloon
Wavves
Convertible Baloon
Convertible Baloon
Convertible Balloon (Pick & Mix Contender)
Wavves
Convertible Balloon (Pick & Mix Contender)
Baby Say Goodbye
Wavves
Baby Say Goodbye
Linus Spacehead
Wavves
Linus Spacehead
Linus Spacehead
Super Soaker
Wavves
Super Soaker
Super Soaker
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T00:07:25
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
