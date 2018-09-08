James David Washington (born August 26, 1980), better known under his stage name Jim BEANZ, is an American vocal producer, songwriter, actor, singer and record producer from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, now working out of Philadelphia, signed to Timbaland Productions and Sunset Entertainment Group. He got his start working under the tutelage of Jazz from the hit R&B group, Dru Hill, when he was an artist in the R&B group "Tresan". In 2005, Beanz started working alongside Timbaland as a vocal producer and more recently, as a song producer. He co-wrote the winning entry of the Eurovision Song Contest 2008, "Believe" by Dima Bilan. Jim Beanz also wrote and produced songs on the first season of the mega hit television series on FOX called Empire, and portrayed the rapper "Titan" on the show.