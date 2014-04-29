Jean-François Dutertre (31 March 1948 - 10 March 2017) was a French singer-songwriter and player of the hurdy-gurdy, épinette des Vosges, and traditional French music. He also played the bodhran and the bouzouki.

He had been a member of the band Mélusine and a house collaborator on the disk Le Chant du Monde. He was a great proponent of modal music and conducted numerous workshops. He was an advocate of the professionalisation of traditional musicians and singers and defended their rights in the CIMT [1] (Centre d’information des musiques traditionnelles et du monde).

Born in 1948 to Norman parents, he studied literature and also taught. He worked as a phonothécaire at the department of ethnomusicology at the musée de l'homme, and became enammored of traditional music, particularly French. He became involved in the Folk Revival of the 1960s, and joined the first French folk-club, Le Bourdon ("the drone"), and traveled to collect music in Quebec and Ireland in 1969 and 1970, as well as in Vosges from 1970-1972.