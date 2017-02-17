Hélène de MontgeroultFrench romantic pianist. Born 2 March 1764. Died 20 May 1836
Hélène de Montgeroult
1764-03-02
Etude No 28 in E, from Complete Course for the instruction of the pianoforte
