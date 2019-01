Rocco Rampino (born 1983 in Lecce), better known as Congorock, is an Italian producer and DJ. He is best known for his song "Babylon" in 2010.

In 2012 Congorock toured with Barbadian R&B singer Rihanna on her "777 Tour", at around about the same time there is a Congorock remix of the Rihanna song Diamonds which made Congorock heard to Rihanna.

The song "Sirius" with Alle Benassi was included on the soundtrack to Chronicle by Josh Tank.

Congorock is managed by Three Six Zero Group.