Hotel LightsFormed 2003
Hotel Lights is an American indie rock band led by singer-songwriter Darren Jessee, the drummer for Ben Folds Five.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
