Curumin (born Luciano Nakata Albuquerque July 28, 1976 in São Paulo, Brazil) is a Brazilian musician whose style incorporates elements of samba, funk, jazz, bossa nova, and hip hop. He sings in Portuguese and speaks fluent English. His first album, Achados E Perdidos, was released on September 20, 2005 on the Quannum Projects label.

Curumin and Quannum Projects first crossed paths when Chief Xcel, one half of Blackalicious and one fifth of Quannum, was on tour in Brazil. Happening upon Achados E Perdidos while in São Paulo, Xcel knew immediately that this was a record that could resonate with audiences outside Brazil as well.[citation needed]

In 2011, he contributed the song "Ela (Ticklah Remix)" to the Red Hot Organization's most recent charitable album "Red Hot + Rio 2." The album is a follow-up to the 1996 "Red Hot + Rio." Proceeds from the sales will be donated to raise awareness and money to fight AIDS/HIV and related health and social issues.

In 2017, his album Boca was nominated for the 2017 Latin Grammy Award for Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album.