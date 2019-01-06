Alexa DaviesActress. Born 18 August 1995
Alexa Davies
1995-08-18
Alexa Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexa Davies is a Welsh actress best known for her role as Aretha in Raised by Wolves and Yvonne in Cradle to Grave, and as young Rosie in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Alexa Davies Tracks
When i Kissed The Teacher
Lily James
When i Kissed The Teacher
When i Kissed The Teacher
Super Trouper
Cher
Super Trouper
Super Trouper
When I Kissed The Teacher
Lily James
When I Kissed The Teacher
When I Kissed The Teacher
I Wonder (Departure)
Lily James
I Wonder (Departure)
I Wonder (Departure)
Mamma Mia
Alexa Davies
Mamma Mia
Mamma Mia
Super Trouper
Cher
Super Trouper
Super Trouper
