The Dwarves are an American punk rock band formed in Chicago, Illinois, as The Suburban Nightmare, in the mid-1980s. They are currently based in San Francisco, California. Formed as a garage punk band, their career subsequently saw them move in a hardcore direction before settling into an eclectic punk rock sound emphasizing intentionally shocking lyrics. They have been described as "one of the last true bastions of punk rock ideology in the contemporary musical age".
Get Up And Get High
Who I Am
Fun To Try
F*** Drums
That's Not My Name
You'll Never Take Us Alive
Salt Lake City
Drug Store / Act Like You Know
Looking Out For Number One
We Are Alive
Happy Suicide
There Better Be Women
Everybody's Girl
Pop Punk
Downey Junior Instrumental
Downey Junior
