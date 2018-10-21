Patrick WilliamsComposer, arranger. Born 23 April 1939. Died 25 July 2018
Patrick Williams
1939-04-23
Patrick Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Moody Williams (April 23, 1939 – July 25, 2018) was an Oscar-nominated American composer, arranger, and conductor who worked in many genres of music, and in film and television.
I Hadn't Anyone Till You
The Late Night Wizzard
Sex and the Married Detective
The Chant
The Witching Hour
In The Still Of The Night
52nd & Broadway
Her Song
The Streets Of San Francisco
All or Nothing at All
Chicken Feathers
The Song Is You
