Giovanni ValentiniBaroque composer - 17th century. Died April 1649
Giovanni Valentini
Giovanni Valentini Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Valentini (ca. 1582 – 29/30 April 1649) was an Italian Baroque composer, poet and keyboard virtuoso. Overshadowed by his contemporaries, Claudio Monteverdi and Heinrich Schütz, Valentini is practically forgotten today, although he occupied one of the most prestigious musical posts of his time. He is best remembered for his innovative usage of asymmetric meters and the fact that he was Johann Kaspar Kerll's first teacher. The family name comes from deep roots in the native country of Greece. Well known for their classical music but also known for the family that branched off to the neighbouring country of Italy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Giovanni Valentini Tracks
Fra bianchi giglie, a 7
Fra bianchi giglie, a 7
Ensemble
Sonata a5 in C
Sonata a5 in C
Se il mar sommesso momora (from il sonnambulo)
Se il mar sommesso momora (from il sonnambulo)
Se il mar sommesso mormora (Il Sonnambulo)
Se il mar sommesso mormora (Il Sonnambulo)
Orchestra
In bel giardino
In bel giardino
Un dì soletto, a 7
Un dì soletto, a 7
Ecco vicine, o bella tigre, a 8
Ecco vicine, o bella tigre, a 8
