Joseph McMannersBorn 3 December 1992
Joseph McManners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992-12-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76256fce-599c-4e59-ae12-f9d794b70305
Joseph McManners Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph McManners (born 3 December 1992) is an English singer-songwriter and actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph McManners Tracks
Sort by
The Little Prince, Act II (excerpts)
Rachel Portman
The Little Prince, Act II (excerpts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkdr9.jpglink
The Little Prince, Act II (excerpts)
Ensemble
Choir
Last played on
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
Rachel Portman
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
Ensemble
Choir
Last played on
Where Is Love
Joseph McManners
Where Is Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is Love
Last played on
Morning Has Broken
Joseph McManners
Morning Has Broken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Has Broken
Last played on
Joseph McManners Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist