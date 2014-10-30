Fedor GlushchenkoBorn 29 March 1944. Died 16 October 2017
Fedor Glushchenko
1944-03-29
Fedor Glushchenko Biography (Wikipedia)
Fedor Ivanovich Glushchenko (Russian: Фёдор Иванович Глущенко; 15 August 1944 – 16 October 2017) was a Russian conductor and violinist.
Fedor Glushchenko Tracks
Symphony no. 3 [Simfoniya-poema]
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-31T23:32:28
31
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
