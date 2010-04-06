Margie DayUS R&B singer. Born 6 April 1926. Died 18 September 2014
Margie Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7621cb8f-6987-4b4f-8bb9-10ce8160af86
Margie Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Margie Day (born Margaret Hoffler, April 6, 1926 – September 18, 2014), later Margie Day Walker, was an American R&B singer who had success in the 1950s and 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margie Day Tracks
Sort by
Sadie Green
Margie Day
Sadie Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sadie Green
Last played on
Margie Day Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist