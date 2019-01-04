JigsawUK pop band, known for Sky High. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1981
Jigsaw was an English pop music group, fronted by the singer-songwriter duo of Clive Scott and Des Dyer. In Australia the group was called "British Jigsaw" due to the existence of a local band of the same name.
