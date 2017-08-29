Pee Wee CraytonBorn 18 December 1914. Died 25 June 1985
Pee Wee Crayton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7614119e-f081-436a-b47c-da0f3855ecfc
Pee Wee Crayton Biography (Wikipedia)
Connie Curtis Crayton (December 18, 1914 – June 25, 1985), known as Pee Wee Crayton, was an American R&B and blues guitarist and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pee Wee Crayton Tracks
Sort by
Blues After Hours
Pee Wee Crayton
Blues After Hours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues After Hours
Last played on
You Know, Yeah
Pee Wee Crayton
You Know, Yeah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Know, Yeah
Last played on
Huckle Boogie
Pee Wee Crayton
Huckle Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Huckle Boogie
Last played on
When a Man Has the Blues
Pee Wee Crayton
When a Man Has the Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put It Where You Want It
Pee Wee Crayton
Put It Where You Want It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put It Where You Want It
Last played on
Austin Boogie
Pee Wee Crayton
Austin Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Austin Boogie
Last played on
Pee Wee Crayton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist