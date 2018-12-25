Hannah DiamondBorn 1991
Hannah Diamond
1991
Hannah Diamond Biography
Hannah Diamond is a British singer, songwriter, photographer and visual artist based in London. Diamond has released six solo singles on the PC Music record label since 2013, and her single "Attachment" was called "bubblegum hyper reality" by Stereogum. Her music often develops an aesthetic of heavily produced cuteness in tension with sincerity. Diamond has been one of PC Music's more serious attempts to establish "a new kind of popstar".
Hannah Diamond Performances & Interviews
Hannah Diamond Tracks
Every Night
Hannah Diamond
Every Night
Every Night
Last played on
Pink and Blue
Hannah Diamond
Pink and Blue
Pink and Blue
Last played on
Fade Away
Hannah Diamond
Fade Away
Fade Away
Last played on
Hi
Hannah Diamond
Hi
Hi
Last played on
Keri Baby (feat. Hannah Diamond)
A. G. Cook
Keri Baby (feat. Hannah Diamond)
Keri Baby (feat. Hannah Diamond)
Last played on
