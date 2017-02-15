Jesse Labelle is a Canadian born Country singer-songwriter. In June 2008, Labelle signed to Canadian label Wax Records and began working on his debut album, Perfect Accident, which would be released April 27, 2010. His second album, Two, was released August 7, 2013. He is best known for his singles "Easier", "Heartbreak Coverup", and "One Last Night". In 2013, citing creative differences between himself and the record label, Jesse was released form his recording contract with Wax Records and relocated to Nashville, Tennessee where he teamed up with Public Artz Artist Development (Tim Hicks, Three Days Grace). In the summer of 2014 Jesse was chosen at open for Keith Urban on the "Raise 'Em Up Tour", notably at the Calgary Stampede. Audiences have embraced Jesse and his unique brand of Country music. An EP is scheduled for release in 2015. It was recorded in Nashville at Blackbird Studios and produced by David Huff and Lindsay Rimes