Kimberley Ann Deal (born June 10, 1961) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. She first rose to prominence in the music world as bassist and co-vocalist in the influential alternative rock band Pixies, before going on to form her own band The Breeders in 1989.

Deal joined Pixies in January 1986 as the band's bassist, adopting the stage name Mrs. John Murphy for the albums Come on Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa. Following Doolittle and The Pixies' hiatus, she formed The Breeders with Tanya Donelly, Josephine Wiggs, and Britt Walford. Following the bands debut album Pod, her identical twin sister Kelley Deal would join the band to replace departing member Tanya Donelly.

The Pixies broke up in early 1993, and Deal returned her focus to The Breeders, who released the platinum-selling album Last Splash in 1993, which went onto great success that year with the hit single "Cannonball". In 1994, The Breeders went into hiatus after her sister Kelley entered drug rehabilitation. During the band's hiatus, Deal adopted the stage name Tammy Ampersand and formed the short-lived rock band The Amps, recording a single album, Pacer in 1995. After her own stint in drug rehabilitation, Deal eventually reformed The Breeders with a new line-up for the two more albums, Title TK in 2002 and Mountain Battles in 2008. During that time she would also return to Pixies when the band reunited in 2004. In 2013, Deal announced she was leaving Pixies to concentrate on making new material with The Breeders, after the band's most famous line-up (Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson had rejoined the band for the first time since 1995) had reunited for a new series of tours celebrating the 20th anniversary of the bands hit album Last Splash.