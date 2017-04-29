Chase70s jazz-rock. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1974
Chase
1969
Chase Biography (Wikipedia)
Chase is an American jazz rock band. They are best known for their hit single, "Get It On" (1971).
Chase Tracks
Weird Song #1
Get It On
