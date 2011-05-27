The Hollyridge StringsFormed 1964. Disbanded 1972
The Hollyridge Strings
1964
The Hollyridge Strings Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hollyridge Strings was an American studio orchestra that specialized in easy-listening music, and recorded for the Capitol Records label in the 1960s and 1970s. Stu Phillips, Mort Garson, and Perry Botkin, Jr. were among those who produced, arranged, and conducted the group's recordings.
The group specialized in orchestral versions of songs by such then-contemporary pop-music artists as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Elvis Presley, and Simon & Garfunkel.
During the week of July 4, 1964, the group's cover version of The Beatles's song "All My Loving" spent a single week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 93.
The Hollyridge Strings Tracks
If I Fell
The Hollyridge Strings Conductor: Phillips, Stu
If I Fell
If I Fell
Performer
Heartbreak Hotel
The Hollyridge Strings, Conductor: Phillips, Stu
Heartbreak Hotel
Heartbreak Hotel
Performer
I'll Follow the Sun
The Hollyridge Strings
I'll Follow the Sun
I'll Follow the Sun
Things We Said Today
The Hollyridge Strings
Things We Said Today
Things We Said Today
