Nika Kocharov & Young Georgian Lolitaz is a Georgian indie rock band. They represented Georgia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Midnight Gold". They are the first all-male band to represent Georgia in the contest.

The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Nika Kocharov (Georgian: ნიკა კოჩაროვი), vocalist and bassist Giorgi Marr (Georgian: გიორგი მარი), guitarist and keyboardist Levan Shanshiashvili (Georgian: ლევან შანშიაშვილი), and drummer Dimitri Oganesian (Georgian: დიმიტრი ოგანესიანი).

The band have one studio album; Lemonjuice (released in 2009) and one EP; The Lava EP (released in 2010) in their discography so far. In 2017, they returned with a new single entitled 'Dark Device'. Kocharov has said in interviews that he is influenced by The Beatles, Blur and Pulp, whilst Marr's is Oasis.