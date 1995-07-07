Mary Sarah Gross (born July 7, 1995), known professionally as Mary Sarah, is a country music singer and songwriter. She started what would become her career with performances local to her region before being picked up by Kidz Bop in 2007. After leaving them, she continued with local and regional performances before releasing Crazy Good in 2010. Her second album, Bridges, followed in 2014, and included duets with several high-profile country music stars. A third album, Dress Up This Town, followed a year later, and she has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and was featured on The Voice.