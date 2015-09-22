신영옥Born 3 July 1961
신영옥
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7603d541-f5cb-47b3-807f-b369284e3d36
신영옥 Biography (Wikipedia)
Youngok Shin (also spelled Young-Ok Shin and Young Ok Shin: born July 3, 1961 in Seoul, South Korea) is a South Korean lyric coloratura soprano known for her interpretations of the bel canto repertoire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
신영옥 Tracks
Sort by
Bianca e Fernando - A Tanto duol... Ascolta, o padre, i gemiti
Vincenzo Bellini
Bianca e Fernando - A Tanto duol... Ascolta, o padre, i gemiti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Bianca e Fernando - A Tanto duol... Ascolta, o padre, i gemiti
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist