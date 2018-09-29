RHODESUK singer-songwriter
RHODES
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v0v7d.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76038573-c6b8-4033-ae22-741a35e85733
RHODES Biography (Wikipedia)
David Rhodes, stagename Rhodes (stylised RHODES), is a British singer and songwriter from Baldock in Hertfordshire. He released his debut EP Raise Your Love on Hometown Records in October 2013 and released his second EP Morning on Rhodes Music on 12 May 2014. His debut album Wishes was released on 18 September 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
RHODES Tracks
Sort by
Let It All Go
RHODES
Let It All Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031lsxs.jpglink
Let It All Go
Last played on
Turning Back Around
RHODES
Turning Back Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m3jgv.jpglink
Turning Back Around
Last played on
Intro
RHODES
Intro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v7d.jpglink
Intro
Last played on
Sway
RHODES
Sway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v7d.jpglink
Sway
Last played on
Bloom
RHODES
Bloom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v7d.jpglink
Bloom
Last played on
Breathe
RHODES
Breathe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026vlhn.jpglink
Breathe
Last played on
Sleep Is A Rose
RHODES
Sleep Is A Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v7d.jpglink
Raise Your Love
RHODES
Raise Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lkw1f.jpglink
Raise Your Love
Last played on
Your Soul
RHODES
Your Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01vw855.jpglink
Your Soul
Last played on
Blank Space (Radio 1 Piano Session, 15 Apr 2015)
RHODES
Blank Space (Radio 1 Piano Session, 15 Apr 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v7d.jpglink
Love Me Like You Do (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 15 Sep 2015)
RHODES
Love Me Like You Do (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 15 Sep 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032kxp0.jpglink
Playlists featuring RHODES
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/abpbj5
Glasgow
2014-05-25T23:55:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt65r.jpg
25
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
RHODES Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist