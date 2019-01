David Rhodes, stagename Rhodes (stylised RHODES), is a British singer and songwriter from Baldock in Hertfordshire. He released his debut EP Raise Your Love on Hometown Records in October 2013 and released his second EP Morning on Rhodes Music on 12 May 2014. His debut album Wishes was released on 18 September 2015.

