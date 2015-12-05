Gasper Lawal. Born in Ijebu Ode, Nigeria, 1948. Lives in London. Gasper Lawal is a master drummer, griot and composer who is one of the key repositories of traditional African percussive languages in the West. As a performer, his “Afriki” sound created a fusion of Nigerian percussion styles with rock and jazz.

Since the early 1970s, Lawal has been part of the West African music scene in the UK. Described by music magazine Blues & Soul in 1989 as the "Nigerian octopus of sticks 'n' drums and anything percussive", he has worked extensively as a session player and arranger. Credits include work with The Rolling Stones, Stevie Winwood, Robert Palmer, Joe Cocker, Stephen Stills, Elkie Brooks, The Pogues, Joan Armatrading, Eddy Grant, Hugh Masekela, Barbra Streisand, Elvin Jones, Clancy, Ginger Baker's Air Force, Funkadelic and Dr. John.

In 1980 Lawal formed a group called the Oro Band, which nurtured musicians such as Adesose Wallace, and Sola Akingbola (percussionist for Jamiroquai) who would go on to have their own successful careers. They performed throughout Europe and the UK. High points have included headline concerts at The Forum, Astoria and Ronnie Scott’s in London; and supporting Peter Gabriel at Earls Court and Crystal Palace Stadium, several WOMAD festivals, Glastonbury Festival, the African Festival in Sardinia, and Multicultural Festival in Barcelona.