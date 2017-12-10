Hazmat Modine
Hazmat Modine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75fc812e-83d7-417d-bc51-efb193d6b6f8
Hazmat Modine Biography (Wikipedia)
Hazmat Modine is a musical group based in New York City and led by singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Wade Schuman. Their music is rooted in blues and also touches on folk, jazz and World music. The most recent lineup of the band circa 2015 features harmonica, tuba, trumpet, saxophone, drums and two guitars, as well as solo and harmony vocals.
"Hazmat" is a portmanteau of "hazardous material", and "Modine" is the name of a company that manufactures commercial heaters but may be used to refer to the heater itself.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hazmat Modine Tracks
Sort by
Walking Stick
Hazmat Modine
Walking Stick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking Stick
Last played on
Almost Gone
Hazmat Modine
Almost Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Almost Gone
Last played on
End Of Sweet Dreams
Hazmat Modine
End Of Sweet Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End Of Sweet Dreams
Last played on
Another Day
Hazmat Modine
Another Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Day
Last played on
Bahamut
Hazmat Modine
Bahamut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bahamut
Plan
Hazmat Modine
Plan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plan
Up & Rise
Hazmat Modine
Up & Rise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up & Rise
Baby Please Don't Go
Hazmat Modine
Baby Please Don't Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Please Don't Go
Last played on
Something You Got
Hazmat Modine
Something You Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something You Got
Last played on
So Glad
Hazmat Modine
So Glad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Glad
Last played on
Everybody Loves You
Hazmat Modine
Everybody Loves You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Loves You
Last played on
Ebb Tide
Hazmat Modine
Ebb Tide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ebb Tide
Last played on
The Tide
Hazmat Modine
The Tide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tide
Last played on
Child of a Blind Man
Hazmat Modine
Child of a Blind Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Child of a Blind Man
Last played on
Mocking Bird
Hazmat Modine
Mocking Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mocking Bird
Last played on
In Two Years
Hazmat Modine
In Two Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Two Years
Last played on
So Glad (5:43)
Hazmat Modine
So Glad (5:43)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Glad (5:43)
Last played on
Broke My Baby's Heart
Hazmat Modine
Broke My Baby's Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broke My Baby's Heart
Last played on
Playlists featuring Hazmat Modine
Hazmat Modine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist