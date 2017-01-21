Ursula 1000
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75f9a2a2-b76d-490d-8dd2-ab5c172bcd78
Ursula 1000 Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Gimeno (born January 1, 1977) is an American DJ best known for Ursula 1000, a wide-ranging musical project including lounge, breakbeat, glam rock and cha cha.
Gimeno was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States. During his childhood, he and his family moved to Miami Beach where his father had an extended residency. He moved back to Brooklyn in the late 1990s.
Ursula 1000 Tracks
Bloops Y Breaks
Ursula 1000
Bloops Y Breaks
Bloops Y Breaks
Last played on
Clap Your Hands (Renegades Of Jazz Mix)
Ursula 1000
Clap Your Hands (Renegades Of Jazz Mix)
Bo Diddley-itis
Ursula 1000
Bo Diddley-itis
Bo Diddley-itis
Last played on
