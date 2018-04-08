Edward Tudor-PoleBorn 6 December 1955
Edward Tudor-Pole
1955-12-06
Edward Tudor-Pole Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Felix Tudor-Pole (also known as Edward Tenpole; born 6 December 1955) is an English musician, television presenter and actor.
Originally gaining fame in the United Kingdom in the late 1970s as the lead singer of the punk rock band Tenpole Tudor, Tudor-Pole began an acting career following the group's split in 1982. Outside of his music career Tudor-Pole is probably best known in the UK as the presenter of the game show The Crystal Maze from 1993 to 1995 and in the US for his roles as Enaros in the 1997 fantasy film Kull the Conqueror and Mr. Borgin in The Harry Potter film series.
