Sabah (Arabic: صباح‎ Ṣabāḥ ; born Jeanette Georges Feghali; 10 November 1925 – 26 November 2014) was a Lebanese singer and actress. Considered a "Diva of Music" in the Arab world, (the same title often given to Oum Kalthoum, Warda Al-Jazairia and Fairuz), she released over 50 albums and acted in 98 movies as well as over 20 Lebanese stage plays. She had a reported more than 3,500 songs in her repertoire. She was among the first Arabic singers to perform at the Olympia in Paris, Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Sydney Opera House. She was considered one of the four Lebanese icons along with Fairuz, Wadih El Safi and Samira Tawfiq and was nicknamed "Empress of the Lebanese Song" (Arabic: إمبراطورة الأغنية اللبنانية‎).