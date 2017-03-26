Bhimsen JoshiBorn 4 February 1922. Died 24 January 2011
Bhimsen Joshi
1922-02-04
Bhimsen Joshi Biography (Wikipedia)
Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi (pronunciation ; 4 February 1922 – 24 January 2011) was a legendary Indian vocalist from Karnataka in the Hindustani classical tradition. He is known for the khayal form of singing, as well as for his popular renditions of devotional music (bhajans and abhangs).
In 1998, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour conferred by Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama. Subsequently, he received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2009.
Bhimsen Joshi Tracks
Raga Chhaya-Chhaya Malhar
Bhimsen Joshi
Raga Chhaya-Chhaya Malhar
Raga Chhaya-Chhaya Malhar
Jai Jagdishwari
Bhimsen Joshi
Jai Jagdishwari
Jai Jagdishwari
Bhairavi
Bhimsen Joshi
Bhairavi
Bhairavi
Deshkar
Bhimsen Joshi
Deshkar
Deshkar
Thumri – Bavre dam de Gayo
Bhimsen Joshi
Thumri – Bavre dam de Gayo
Thumri – Bavre dam de Gayo
Kirpa Karo Kamal Manohar
Bhimsen Joshi
Kirpa Karo Kamal Manohar
Kirpa Karo Kamal Manohar
Sumati Sita Ram
Bhimsen Joshi
Sumati Sita Ram
Sumati Sita Ram
Kripa Sarovar
Bhimsen Joshi
Kripa Sarovar
Kripa Sarovar
