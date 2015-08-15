Henry MasonBorn 1831. Died 1890
Henry Mason
1831
Henry Mason Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Mason (1831–1890) was one of the co-founders of the American piano manufacturer Mason and Hamlin.
He was the son of American church music composer Lowell Mason, and the brother of composer William Mason.
