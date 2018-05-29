Édouard Du PuySwiss-born singer, composer, director and violinist. Born 1770. Died 3 April 1822
Édouard Du Puy
1770
Édouard Du Puy Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Baptiste Édouard Louis Camille Du Puy (1770 – 3 April 1822) was a Swiss-born singer, composer, director, and violinist. He lived and worked in Copenhagen and Stockholm from 1793 until his death in 1822.
Édouard Du Puy Tracks
Bassoon Concerto in A - 3rd mvt: Rondo
Édouard Du Puy
