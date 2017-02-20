The Danse SocietyFormed 1980
The Danse Society
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75ede374-68bb-4429-85fb-4b3b1421dbd1
The Danse Society Biography (Wikipedia)
The Danse Society are an English gothic rock band, formed in Barnsley in 1980. They were originally active until 1987, reforming in 2011. They achieved moderate success during their career. Their lineup included Steve Rawlings (vocals), Paul Nash (guitar), Lyndon Scarfe (keyboards), Tim Wright (bass guitar) and Paul Gilmartin (drums). Scarfe was replaced by David Whitaker (formerly of Music for Pleasure) after the Heaven Is Waiting album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Danse Society Tracks
Sort by
Heaven Is Waiting (Haners Ruff Edit)
The Danse Society
Heaven Is Waiting (Haners Ruff Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven Is Waiting (Haners Ruff Edit)
Last played on
Awesome
The Danse Society
Awesome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Were Jesus
The Danse Society
If I Were Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Were Jesus
Last played on
Somewhere
The Danse Society
Somewhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere
Last played on
Woman'S Own BBC Session 21/11/81
The Danse Society
Woman'S Own BBC Session 21/11/81
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woman'S Own BBC Session 21/11/81
Last played on
Heaven Is Waiting
The Danse Society
Heaven Is Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven Is Waiting
Last played on
The Danse Society Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist