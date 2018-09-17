Schiller is a German electronic musician, who rose to fame in 1998 and named after the German poet and dramatist Friedrich Schiller. Originally it was a duo consisting of Christopher von Deylen and Mirko von Schlieffen. Around 2001 or 2002, von Schlieffen left the band, leaving von Deylen the sole member.

Schiller won the ECHO award in 2002 for the Best Dance Single of the Year with "Dream of You". Schiller has sold over 7 million albums worldwide.

Christopher von Deylen does not provide any vocals for Schiller productions himself. Vocals are sung by guest artists including Jette von Roth, Kêta Jo McCue, Cristina Scabbia, of Lacuna Coil, Sheppard Solomon, Samu Haber of Sunrise Avenue, Sarah Brightman, Moya Brennan of Clannad, Midge Ure of Ultravox, Adam Young of Owl City, Andrea Corr of The Corrs, Colbie Caillat, Sarah Howells of Welsh emotional folk / indie band Paper Aeroplanes, Ben Becker, Peter Heppner of synthpop band Wolfsheim, MiLù – also known as Mila Mar, Xavier Naidoo, Arlissa, Maya Saban, Kim Sanders formerly of Culture Beat, Ana Torroja of the Spanish pop group Mecano, Tarja Turunen formerly of power metal group Nightwish, Despina Vandi, Alexander Veljanov of Darkwave group Deine Lakaien, Swedish singer September, French voice artist Pierre Maubouché.