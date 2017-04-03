Martin ShawBritish composer. Born 9 March 1875. Died 24 October 1958
Martin Shaw
1875-03-09
Martin Shaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Edward Fallas Shaw OBE FRCM (9 March 1875 – 24 October 1958) was an English composer, conductor and (in his early life) theatre producer. His over 300 published works include songs, hymns, carols, oratorios, several instrumental works, a congregational mass setting (the Anglican Folk Mass) and four operas including a ballad opera.
Martin Shaw Tracks
Hills of the North Rejoice
Martin Shaw
Hills of the North Rejoice
Hills of the North Rejoice
Last played on
Hills Of The North Rejoice (feat. Huddersfield Choral Society & Darius Battiwalla)
Martin Shaw
Hills Of The North Rejoice (feat. Huddersfield Choral Society & Darius Battiwalla)
Hills Of The North Rejoice (feat. Huddersfield Choral Society & Darius Battiwalla)
Lyricist
Conductor
Choir
Last played on
Coventry Carol
Trad, Martin Shaw, Kings College Chapel Choir & Sir David Willcocks
Coventry Carol
Coventry Carol
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Hills Of The North, Rejoice (feat. Darius Battiwalla)
Martin Shaw
Hills Of The North, Rejoice (feat. Darius Battiwalla)
Hills Of The North, Rejoice (feat. Darius Battiwalla)
Choir
Conductor
Lyricist
Last played on
Hills of the North, Rejoice
Huddersfield Choral Society
Hills of the North, Rejoice
Hills of the North, Rejoice
Last played on
The Airmen
Martin Shaw
The Airmen
The Airmen
Last played on
The Merry Wanderer
Martin Shaw
The Merry Wanderer
The Merry Wanderer
Last played on
The Airmen (Margaret Armour)
Martin Shaw
The Airmen (Margaret Armour)
The Airmen (Margaret Armour)
Jack Overdue (Flight Lieutenant John Pudney)
Martin Shaw
Jack Overdue (Flight Lieutenant John Pudney)
Jack Overdue (Flight Lieutenant John Pudney)
Heffle Cuckoo Fair (Rudyard Kipling)
Martin Shaw
Heffle Cuckoo Fair (Rudyard Kipling)
Heffle Cuckoo Fair (Rudyard Kipling)
Hills Of The North Rejoice
Martin Shaw
Hills Of The North Rejoice
Hills Of The North Rejoice
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Jan
2019
Martin Shaw, OHIG
The Troubadour, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 1919: Prom 43
Queen's Hall
1919-10-04T02:24:56
4
Oct
1919
Proms 1919: Prom 43
Queen's Hall
Martin Shaw Links
