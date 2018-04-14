B.B. SeatonBorn 3 September 1944
B.B. Seaton
1944-09-03
B.B. Seaton Biography (Wikipedia)
Harris Lloyd "B.B." Seaton (born 3 September 1944), also known as "Bibby", is a Jamaican reggae singer, songwriter, and record producer who was a member of The Gaylads, The Astronauts, Conscious Minds, and The Messengers (along with Ken Boothe, Lloyd Charmers and Busty Brown), and who has had a long solo career dating back to 1960.
B.B. Seaton Tracks
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Born Free
Born Free
Born Free
Hotter The Battle
Hotter The Battle
Hotter The Battle
Sound Of Drums
Sound Of Drums
Sound Of Drums
