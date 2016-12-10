Kevin Pallot
Kevin Pallot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75e99d11-2918-4795-b923-d922e55b3453
Kevin Pallot Tracks
Sort by
Leave You Never
Kevin Pallot
Leave You Never
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave You Never
Last played on
Waving Fields
Kevin Pallot
Waving Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waving Fields
Last played on
Take Control
Kevin Pallot
Take Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Control
Last played on
The Prayer
Kevin Pallot
The Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Prayer
Last played on
Give Me Power
Kevin Pallot
Give Me Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Power
Last played on
Run into the sun
Kevin Pallot
Run into the sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run into the sun
Last played on
The Soldier
Kevin Pallot
The Soldier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Soldier
Last played on
Before Its Too Late
Kevin Pallot
Before Its Too Late
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before Its Too Late
Last played on
Man of Steel
Kevin Pallot
Man of Steel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man of Steel
Last played on
Do They Know Its Christmas
Kevin Pallot
Do They Know Its Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can Do Anything
Kevin Pallot
You Can Do Anything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can Do Anything
Last played on
Boom Boom
Kevin Pallot
Boom Boom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom Boom
Last played on
Leaves Will Climb
Kevin Pallot
Leaves Will Climb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaves Will Climb
Last played on
Back to artist