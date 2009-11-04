The Sleeping YearsFormed 2007
The Sleeping Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75e7dff1-e3bc-4894-9af5-9bcc97e0ca99
The Sleeping Years Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sleeping Years is the solo project for ex-Catchers singer Dale Grundle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Sleeping Years Tracks
Sort by
Into Sunlight
The Sleeping Years
Into Sunlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into Sunlight
Last played on
Into Sunlight (radio edit)
The Sleeping Years
Into Sunlight (radio edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into Sunlight (radio edit)
Last played on
Clocks And Clones
The Sleeping Years
Clocks And Clones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clocks And Clones
Last played on
The Sleeping Years Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist