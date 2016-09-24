The CavaliersDetriot soul, famous for "Hold on to My Baby"
The Cavaliers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75e727dc-0cd0-4e78-8475-0e108c1f3a4a
The Cavaliers Tracks
Sort by
Hold On To My Baby
The Cavaliers
Hold On To My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold On To My Baby
Last played on
It's Guaranteed
The Cavaliers
It's Guaranteed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Guaranteed
Last played on
Ooh It Hurts Me
The Cavaliers
Ooh It Hurts Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ooh It Hurts Me
Last played on
The Cavaliers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist