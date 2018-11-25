Steve HolyBorn 23 February 1972
Steve Holy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-02-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75e5143e-45dd-40e8-817c-cd89d20bf6a5
Steve Holy Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Holy (born February 23, 1972) is an American country music singer. Signed to Curb Records since 1999, he has released three studio albums: 2001's Blue Moon, 2006's Brand New Girlfriend, and 2011's Love Don't Run. Fifteen of his singles have entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including the Number One hits "Good Morning Beautiful" (which was featured in the movie Angel Eyes) and "Brand New Girlfriend".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Holy Tracks
Sort by
Tear One
Steve Holy
Tear One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tear One
Last played on
Brand New Girlfriend
Steve Holy
Brand New Girlfriend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brand New Girlfriend
Last played on
Just A Kiss
Steve Holy
Just A Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just A Kiss
Last played on
Good Morning Beautiful
Steve Holy
Good Morning Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Morning Beautiful
Last played on
Radio Up
Steve Holy
Radio Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radio Up
Last played on
Good Night To Be Lonely
Steve Holy
Good Night To Be Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Night To Be Lonely
Last played on
A Cliff In Colarado
Steve Holy
A Cliff In Colarado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Cliff In Colarado
Last played on
All For the Love of Sunshine
Steve Holy
All For the Love of Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All For the Love of Sunshine
Last played on
Love Don't Run
Steve Holy
Love Don't Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Don't Run
Last played on
Steve Holy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist