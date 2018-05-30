Áine Furey
Áine Furey is an Irish singer. She is the daughter of the uileann piper Finbar Furey and the sister of Martin Furey. She and Martin founded a band Bohinta in 1992. They had a top ten hit in France with the album Excalibur, featuring Jean Reno as Merlin. Bohinta released two albums, Sessions and Belladonna. She has dueted with Martin and has accompanied others on various releases. Áine is a graduate of University College Cork.[citation needed]
