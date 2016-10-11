Dublin City RamblersFormed 1970
Dublin City Ramblers
1970
Dublin City Ramblers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dublin City Ramblers is an Irish folk band, originally formed by the name of The Quare Fellas in 1970. The band has had a long line of members and Sean McGuinness is the only current of the original line-up, that also included Patsy Watchorn later member of The Dubliners.
Dublin City Ramblers Tracks
Four Green Fields
Tommy Makem
Four Green Fields
Four Green Fields
Finnegans Wake
Dublin City Ramblers
Finnegans Wake
Finnegans Wake
