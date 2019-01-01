Josh Ralph (born 1975), known professionally as J. Ralph, is an American composer, producer, singer/songwriter and social activist who focuses on creating awareness and change through music and film.

A three time Academy Award nominated composer, Ralph's professional career began when he was signed to Atlantic Records at age 22 as a recording artist. He is the founder of a music production company The Rumor Mill, and has written and produced the music for Grammy Award-winning artists, symphony orchestras, the United Nations, and former United States President Barack Obama. His music has sold more than 10 million records worldwide reaching the number one position on the Billboard "Hot 100" charts in over 22 countries.