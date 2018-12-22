Ranjit Singh Bajwa (Punjabi: ਰਣਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਵਾ; born 14 March 1989) commonly known as Ranjit Bawa is a Punjabi Sikh singer. He was born in Wadala Granthian village near Gurdaspur. He rose to fame from his single "Jatt Di Akal" which broke many Punjabi records. He made his debut in the 2015 Album, Mitti Da Bawa which was award 'Best World Album' award in the 2015 Brit Asia Awards. He has also received "PTC Best Folk oriented Song Award" in 2013 for his Song in 2013, Jatt Di Akal. He will make his film debut in playing the title role in Toofan Singh, a semi-biographical film about the 1980s Punjabi activist Shaheed Bhai Jugraj Singh Toofan.