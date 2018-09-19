Thomas Michael Pace (born January 13, 1949 in Boise, Idaho) is an American singer-songwriter, who is best known for the song "Maybe", which became the theme of The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams.

The song started out as a medley titled "Wear The Sun In Your Heart/Maybe." Pace had originally intended the song "Maybe" for the film The Snow Tigers, but ultimately it became the theme song of the Sunn Classic Pictures film and TV series, The Life And Times Of Grizzly Adams, both of which were loosely based on a biography written by Charles E. Sellier. The program starred Dan Haggerty as James Capen Adams, whom the film and series both said had fled from false murder charges into the mountains and forest nearby. The made-for-television film The Capture Of Grizzly Adams, which also starred Haggerty and also featured "Maybe" as its theme, finally showed Adams successfully clearing his name.

Another version, the theme from an album that Pace recorded and released during the 1970s, was released as a single in Europe. "Maybe" went to number one in Germany and stayed there for nine weeks. Pace received the "Goldene Europa" Award, Germany's version of the Grammy Award for Best Song of 1980. The song also reached #14 in the UK Singles Chart and #23 in Australia.